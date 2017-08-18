Cupcake Connoisseurs: CFB Teams with Absurdly Easy Nonconference Schedules

1 of 8

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nonconference Schedule

Sep. 2 vs. South Alabama (FPI: 117)

Sep. 9 vs. Tennessee-Martin (FCS school)

Sep. 16 at California (FPI: 64)

Nov. 11 vs. Louisiana (FPI: 110)

It's too bad the Rebels are ineligible for postseason play, because based on this joke of a nonconference schedule, they will only need to go 2-6 against the SEC in order to hit the six-win threshold.

The only game that might be a bit of a problem is the road tilt against California. In terms of both location and FPI rank, that is the most difficult nonconference game any team on this list will face.

Considering the Pac-12 media almost unanimously projected California to finish in last place in the Pac-12 North, that's really saying something about how pathetic these schedules are.

Outside of the showdown with the Golden Bears—which the Rebels will likely be favored to win by a single-digit margin—it would be shocking if Ole Miss is favored by fewer than 20 points in any of its nonconference games.

Per OddsShark, we already know the Rebels are a 24.5-point favorite in the opener against South Alabama. And that cushion is only going to increase the following week against UT Martin.

Basically, the only way Ole Miss loses to a non-SEC opponent is if the ongoing off-the-field fiasco keeps it from remaining focused on the task at hand on the field. And with Shea Patterson hoping to play his way into the 2018 preseason Heisman candidates conversation, there should be at least one Rebel giving it everything he's got.

Frankly, against this schedule, that might be enough.