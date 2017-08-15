LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony Play in Star-Studded Pickup Game

A New York gym hosted greatness with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony highlighting a friendly game loaded with NBA talent.

Per Chris Brickley, an NBA trainer whose clientele includes Anthony and Durant, the three All-Stars shared the Life Time Athletic at Sky court with J.R. Smith, Enes Kanter, Lance Thomas, Dahntay Jones and Marshall Plumlee.

It's not quite on par with the famous 1992 Dream Team scrimmage, but at least there's footage of this contest.

After competing in the NBA Finals, James and Durant once again appear to play for opposite sides. Anthony teamed up with the Golden State Warriors star, so insert the superteam jokes here.

Even in a gym, they're playing competitive basketball. Now let's hope Brickley or someone else filmed the whole game and kept a detailed box score to further document the momentous pickup clash.

[Chris Brickley]