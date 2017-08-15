Tom Savage on Texans QB Competition: 'I'm Not Going to Let Anyone Take It'

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The Houston Texans made a big move in the 2017 NFL draft to select Deshaun Watson, but Tom Savage isn't going to just let go of the team's starting quarterback job.

Here's what Savage told ESPN's Sarah Barshop about the Texans' current quarterback situation:

"My mindset is that this is my team. And I'm not going to let anyone take it.

"Now, I can't control what happens. I can only control what I can do. And I said it before. It's a pretty simple equation I think a lot of people overthink, especially in this league. If you go there and you win and you play well, they can't pull you."

Barshop reported Monday that Watson was given reps with the Texans' first-team offense, though head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the situation by noting it was just a product of the practice period.

“Sometimes because of reps in a 12-play period, sometimes we rep the offensive line a little bit differently than we rep the quarterbacks, so they end up being with the first-team [and] Deshaun ends up being with the first-team, which is good," O'Brien said.

On the Texans' unofficial depth chart, Savage is listed as the No. 1 quarterback with Watson as his backup.

During the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 9, Savage played well in limited duty. He went 9-of-11 for 69 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Watson raised a lot of eyebrows with his showing in the same game. The former Clemson star saw a lot of playing time, going 15-of-25 for 179 yards with one rushing touchdown and no interceptions.

Since the Texans moved up 13 spots by swapping picks with the Cleveland Browns and sending a first-round pick to Cleveland in next year's draft to select Watson 12th overall, he figures to be their starting quarterback eventually.

Savage is getting his first extended look as Houston's top quarterback this preseason after starting two games in 2016.