Marquise Goodwin Suspended by USADA, 49ers WR Says He Quit Track

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who previously competed for the United States in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics, has been suspended for one year by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Per ESPN.com, USADA announced Goodwin's suspension on Tuesday after he failed to "provide his whereabouts for drug testing."

However, per a statement issued by the 49ers (via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo), Goodwin made clear he's never failed a drug test and said he quit track and field over a year ago:

"Never in my life have I failed a test. I have never been opposed to testing and, in fact, have always been compliant with each and every protocol and policy associated with my competitive career in track and field. More than a year ago, I decided to cease competing in the sport in order to concentrate 100 percent on my NFL career. Therefore, I discontinued all practices associated with competing in track and field, including submitting my 'Whereabouts' information."

Goodwin also noted he "did not inform USADA" of his retirement, leading to his name being included in the testing pool.

According to the 49ers' statement, Goodwin will not be disciplined by the NFL as a result of his USADA suspension.

Goodwin was a two-sport athlete at the University of Texas from 2010-12, playing on the football team and track-and-field squad. He finished 10th in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The Buffalo Bills selected Goodwin in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He played in 39 games over four seasons in Buffalo and took part in the 2015 Pan American Games where he won a silver medal in the long jump.

Goodwin signed a two-year contract with the 49ers in March and will compete for a starting job when the regular season begins on Sept. 10.