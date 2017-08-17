Thierry Henry at 40: Ranking His Best 40 Arsenal Goals

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

It's August 17, and Thierry Henry is celebrating his 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, Bleacher Report has attempted to rank the top 40 goals of the Arsenal legend's career.

This is not purely decided by aesthetics—the contextual significance of every goal is also taken into account. Click on the links to witness Henry's remarkable gallery of strikes for yourself.

40. 12/12/04 vs. Chelsea

This goal is included because it shows off the speed of Henry's thinking. When the referee granted him permission to take the free-kick, he instantly clipped it into the goal, leaving the goalkeeper stranded.

39. 06/03/01 vs. Sparktak Moscow

Henry was not known for his headers, but he towered above the defence to score here.

38. 22/02/03 vs. Manchester City

An immaculate touch and a crisp left-footed strike are enough to win this goal its place in the ranking.

Ben Radford/Getty Images

37. 06/05/00 vs. Chelsea

This goal may look straightforward, but it's worth noting that on the way to scoring Henry outmuscled the great Marcel Desailly.

36. 30/10/02 vs. Dortmund

Another brilliant free-kick. This time the 'keeper Jens Lehmann had plenty of time to react but remained helpless.

35. 09/12/00 vs. Newcastle United

This goal is all about the first touch. He instantly took a long pass from defender Tony Adams under control, before finishing.

34. 15/01/00 vs. Sunderland

This classes as a classic Henry goal. He chased after a long ball, skipped inside and hammered home.

33. 12/12/04 vs. Chelsea

This left-footed volley left Chelsea reeling. He dispatched it almost before the goalkeeper Petr Cech had a chance to move.

MARTYN HAYHOW/Getty Images

32. 08/03/04 vs. Portsmouth

What an outrageous goal this was—Henry passed the ball into the corner of the net from almost 30 yards.

31. 14/01/06 vs. Middlesbrough

This was a perfect volley, showing Henry's superb technique and unmatched composure.

30. 06/01/07 vs. Liverpool

In this FA Cup tie, Henry outfought Jamie Carragher then drove infield to score.

29. 10/08/03 vs. Manchester United

When Henry lined up this free-kick in the Charity Shield, it looked too far away to worry Tim Howard in goal. Nevertheless, he managed to find the net.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

28. 18/08/01 vs. Middlesbrough

Perhaps the Middlesbrough defenders in this game had irritated Henry, as there appeared to be extra venom behind this volley.

27. 26/08/03 vs. Charlton

This is another example of Henry's brilliant ability from dead-ball situations.

26. 30/11/99 vs. Middlesbrough

By this stage of the 1998/99 campaign, Henry was beginning to find this feet with Arsenal—as this stunning long-range hit proved.

25. 26/12/00 vs. Leicester

Not many players could execute a volley as confidently as Henry dispatched this one.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

24. 01/04/06 vs. Aston Villa

Emmanuel Adebayor and Henry had a brief but productive partnership. Here the former touches the ball off for the latter to curl home.

23. 31/03/01 vs. Tottenham

Although not his most famous goal against Spurs, the manner in which Henry tormented Chris Perry before firing home makes this one very enjoyable nonetheless.

22. 04/12/01 vs. Juventus

Free-kicks were a speciality of Henry's, and this was certainly one of his best.

21. 26/06/00 vs. Charlton

For this goal, Henry collected a ball from Adams, flicked it up and volleyed it into the net in typical style.

20. 17/04/04 vs. Leeds

Henry hit four in this thrashing of Leeds. His last was his best, as he drove from the halfway line before flicking his shot beyond the goalkeeper. As the commentator Martin Tyler put it, this goal was "electrifying."

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

19. 24/08/02 vs. West Ham

Henry opened his account for 2002/03 by turning and launching a rocket of a shot into the West Ham goal.

18. 5/2/00 vs. Bradford

This was a beautiful first-time volley that dipped low into the bottom corner.

17. 01/02/04 vs. Man City

The wet weather in London seemed to assist the manner in which the ball flew off Henry's boot and zipped into the far top corner.

16. 13/01/07 vs. Blackburn

This was one of the final goals of Henry's first spell in north London. He played a neat one-two with Cesc Fabregas before sending an arcing shot into the far corner.

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

15. 27/11/02 vs. Roma

Henry completed a Champions League hat-trick with this stunning free-kick.

14. 23/04/00 vs. Watford

When Henry embarked on a slaloming run, he was almost impossible to stop—as Watford found out to their cost.

13. 02/10/04 vs. Charlton

Henry's brain is what made him unique. Here, he dupes the Charlton defence with an outrageous backheel.

12. 22/04/06 vs. Spurs

When Arsenal needed a goal to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive, Henry provided this ingenious toe-poked piece of improvisation.

11. 18/9/99 vs. Southampton

A brilliant spin and strike—this was Henry's first Arsenal goal.

Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

10. 28/03/04 vs. Manchester United

A searing long-range strike to open the scoring against Manchester United.

9. 21/01/07 vs. Manchester United

A last-minute winner against United is a precious commodity. The fact this one was scored with a header makes it even rarer.

8. 07/05/06 vs. Wigan

It might be just a penalty, but this goal secured Henry a hat-trick on the final day at Highbury—and helped Arsenal into the Champions League in the process.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

7. 18/10/05 vs. Sparta Prague

Henry equalled Ian Wright's Arsenal goalscoring record with this impudent strike off the outside of his right boot.

6. 01/09/12 vs. Leeds

This isn't the greatest goal Henry ever scored, but it might be the most emotional. On his first appearance in his second spell with the club, he side-footed home this trademark strike to send the crowd wild.

5. 25/11/03 vs. Inter

Not content with merely running from the halfway line, Henry beat the great Javier Zanetti twice before firing home with his left boot.

4. 01/10/00 vs. Manchester United

It took remarkable imagination for Henry to envision lifting the ball over Fabien Barthez like this. Having the skill to pull it off is even rarer.

3. 21/02/06 vs. Real Madrid

What a goal this was. An awesome display of power and skill that left the Bernabeu in a stunned silence.

2. 09/04/04 vs. Liverpool

This goal helped keep Arsenal's Invincible season alive, and it went some way towards immortalising Henry's legend.

Ben Radford/Getty Images

1. 16/11/02 vs. Tottenham

This is the quintessential Henry goal—a storming run ending in a brilliantly executed finish. It helps that it came against the local rivals, too.

James McNicholas is Bleacher Report's lead Arsenal correspondent and follows the club from a London base.