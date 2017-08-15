    Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Glove Requests Opposed by ARP

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, poses as Conor McGregor, right watches during a news conference at Barclays Center Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The Nevada State Athletic Commission is set to decide Wednesday whether Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor can use eight-ounce gloves for their Aug. 26 fight. That request has been met opposition from the Association of Ringside Physicians.   

    MMA journalist Damon Martin passed along the letter sent by Raymond Monsell, chairman of the board for the Association of Ringside Physicians, to the NSAC:

    Mayweather and McGregor will fight at 154 pounds. Under NSAC rules, boxing matches with a weight limit of 154 pounds require both competitors to wear 10-ounce gloves in the ring. 

    Mayweather challenged McGregor to use eight-ounce gloves in an Instagram post on Aug. 1, saying he was "willing to accommodate" whatever McGregor needed to feel more comfortable in the boxing ring. 

    Bob Bennett, Nevada commission executive director, initially told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael on Aug. 4 the glove size would not be changed because "our regulations already outline the appropriate glove size according to contracted weight of a fight."

    However, five days later, ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto reported the NSAC would "at least entertain the possibility" of allowing Mayweather and McGregor using smaller gloves. 

    Lighter gloves could conceivably help McGregor, who is accustomed to fighting in the four-ounce mixed martial arts gloves. Less padding would increase the power of any punches he is able to land against Mayweather. 

