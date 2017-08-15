Giancarlo Stanton Sets Miami Marlins' Single-Season Home Run Record

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton started off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a 2-0, two-run shot off of San Francisco Giants starter Ty Blach.

The blast was Stanton's 43rd of the 2017 campaign, breaking the Marlins' all-time single-season mark for long balls, per Sportsnet Stats. He owns 251 career homers since making his major league debut, the most of any player since that date.

Prior to the two-run home run from Stanton on Monday evening, he shared the record of 42 with great Gary Sheffield. Stanton has hit a round-tripper in each of his last five games and 10 in his last 11 games to extend his league lead in home runs to seven over New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge.

Stanton's power display comes after a couple of injury-shortened campaigns limited him to just 27 homers in both 2015 and 2016. Prior to this season, Stanton's largest output for a single season was 37 in 2014. He led the National League in home runs during the campaign, trailing Nelson Cruz (40) and sitting in a tie with Cris Carter for the second most in the majors that season, per Baseball Reference.

Despite Stanton's surge recently, the Marlins still sit 13.5 games back of the Washington Nationals for NL East division lead. The club enters Tuesday's action riding a four-game winning streak, including three straight victories over the Colorado Rockies, who are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the two wild-card spots.

Stanton will look to add to his recent hot streak Tuesday, squaring off against the San Francisco Giants for the second of a three-game set. It may be difficult for him, however, facing off against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.