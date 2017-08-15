49 Stadiums in USA, Canada, Mexico to Be Considered for 2026 World Cup Bid

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

North America will submit a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, as cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico are considered.

According to Tom Marshall of ESPN.co.uk, the United Bid Committee confirmed 34 cities in the U.S. will be approached, along with seven in Canada and three in Mexico featuring a total of 49 venues.

The cities have until Sept. 5 to confirm their intentions.

Per Marshall, the official bid from North America will be delivered to FIFA on March 16, 2018, with 80 games planned for the competition. Three venues in Los Angeles are on the initial list, with two stadiums from Dallas, Toronto and Montreal.

The United States would be due to host 60 games at the tournament if successful, but Mexico would become the first country to stage the World Cup three times if the bid is selected by the governing body.

Morocco will also submit a bid, with European and Asian countries ineligible due to current hosting agreements.