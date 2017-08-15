John Franklin III of 'Last Chance U' to Transfer from Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It was announced Tuesday that John Franklin III—the star of the Netflix series Last Chance U—will transfer from the Auburn football team.

According to James Crepea of AL.com, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed that Franklin will look to play elsewhere:

"John Franklin came to me expressing his desire for the chance to play more and get closer to home. He has made the decision to play elsewhere this season as a graduate transfer. John has been an outstanding young man during his time here and leaves Auburn with a degree. We wish John nothing but the best and thank him for his time at Auburn."

Per Lauren Shute of SECCountry.com, Franklin is expected to transfer to Florida Atlantic where he will play under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Franklin began as a backup quarterback at Florida State before transferring to East Mississippi Community College in 2015.

During his time at the junior college, Franklin gained acclaim for his appearances on Last Chance U, which tracked former top-flight recruits hoping to earn an opportunity to play at another big-time school.

Franklin joined Auburn for the 2016 season, and most of his playing time came as a running option at quarterback.

In 12 games, he threw for 204 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 430 yards and two scores.

Per Crepea, Franklin said earlier in the month that he wasn't interested in transferring again: "Transferring is a tough process and to be bouncing around from school to school, that's the last thing I wanted to do, to be honest. Transferring was the last option because it takes a lot out of you. This is my third school and trying to make it a fourth? Four schools in five years doesn't look good for anybody."

Franklin converted from quarterback to wide receiver during the offseason, and it is unclear if that position change will stick upon transferring.

Since Franklin graduated from Auburn, he is eligible to play immediately after transferring to another school rather than sitting out one year.