Brandon Marshall: Feud with Sheldon Richardson Is 'Dead' After More Criticism

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants wideout Brandon Marshall said his feud with former teammate Sheldon Richardson is over as far as he's concerned, per John Healy of the New York Daily News, despite Richardson calling him "drama-queenish" last week.

"It doesn't surprise me," Marshall said. "There's a positive energy here. ... I don't have time to go back to that. It's dead."

Richardson ripped Marshall on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show last week regarding the receiver's time with the New York Jets (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Daily News):

"That right there, that whole situation was sticky because we're losing and he'd do little things that were drama-queenish and then he's dogging out this guy, that guy. It's everybody's fault except his. Everybody's pointing a finger when you're losing, and nobody wants to say something to him.

"Then I say something to him, the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it. But that man knows what he did to the locker room a little bit. I was the one who addressed it, and still will address it to this day. If he can't come out on media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team way before the season was over with, then that's all on itself."

Per Botte, Marshall and Richardson "got into a heated altercation" after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and the feud continued throughout the season. Richardson also said that the Jets' locker room "is a whole lot easier to get along with" without Marshall on the team in May, according to Botte.

Marshall—who signed with the Giants this offseason—is apparently over the feud, however, and it would appear New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles is as well.

"I really don't have time for a bunch of BS that happened a year ago," Bowles said when asked about Richardson's latest comments, per Connor Hughes of NJ.com. "We had six months to talk about it. All that s--t is over. [Richardson] has been well informed of it, and we've moved on from there."

Things could boil up again this summer, however, with the Giants and Jets scheduled to face one another in a preseason game on Aug. 26. Richardson said he was "definitely" looking forward to that game when asked about it in July.