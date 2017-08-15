    Ric Flair's Daughter Charlotte Comments on Father's Condition After Surgery

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    One day after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery, Charlotte Flair issued an update on her father's condition.

    Charlotte's message was posted on her official Instagram page:

    Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported Flair had surgery on his colon Monday to "remove a blockage that was the catalyst for a number of different health issues that followed including kidney failure."

    Meltzer added Flair is on kidney dialysis, and "there are more issues involved" even though the surgery was "considered a success."

    Charlotte is currently one of the top women's stars of WWE's SmackDown brand. She is not currently scheduled for a match on Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. 

    Ric, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen, has made sporadic appearances on television over the last few years, mostly standing in Charlotte's corner during her matches. 

    The 68-year-old Flair is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the history of the sport. He won world titles a record 16 times with various promotions across the country including WWE, NWA and Mid-Atlantic.

