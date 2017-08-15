Ric Flair's Daughter Charlotte Comments on Father's Condition After Surgery

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

One day after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery, Charlotte Flair issued an update on her father's condition.

Charlotte's message was posted on her official Instagram page:

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported Flair had surgery on his colon Monday to "remove a blockage that was the catalyst for a number of different health issues that followed including kidney failure."

Meltzer added Flair is on kidney dialysis, and "there are more issues involved" even though the surgery was "considered a success."



Charlotte is currently one of the top women's stars of WWE's SmackDown brand. She is not currently scheduled for a match on Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Ric, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen, has made sporadic appearances on television over the last few years, mostly standing in Charlotte's corner during her matches.

The 68-year-old Flair is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the history of the sport. He won world titles a record 16 times with various promotions across the country including WWE, NWA and Mid-Atlantic.