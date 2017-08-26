Mayweather vs. McGregor Round by Round: How to Catch Live Updates Online

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

One of the biggest boxing spectacles in recent memory is finally here, as Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. and "The Notorious" Conor McGregor will clash Saturday night after months of speculation, negotiation and trash talk.

The bout is undoubtedly one-sided on paper, as Mayweather boasts a career record of 49-0, while McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match.

Despite that, the draw of both fighters has generated a ton of interest within the combat sports world. It marks the first high-profile instance of one of boxing's biggest stars and one of UFC's largest stars clashing in a dream fight that few ever thought possible.

Now that the dream is about to become reality, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mayweather versus McGregor and follow along with live, round-by-round updates.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

When: Saturday, Aug. 26. Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch: Showtime PPV

Round-by-Round Updates

Follow Bleacher Report's live blog for updates throughout the night as well as round-by-round analysis of the main event between Mayweather and McGregor.

Mayweather's Keys to Victory

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and his combat skills are undeniable, but he is stepping into a realm he is largely unfamiliar with and doing so against one of the greatest to ever don a pair of boxing gloves.

If Mayweather sticks with his typical game plan of being conservative, avoiding big shots and picking apart McGregor on the scorecard, then he should have no issue winning the fight handily.

Based on the 40-year-old veteran's comments entering the fight, however, he is far more interested in stopping McGregor.

According to Martin Rogers and John Morgan of MMA Junkie, Mayweather believes winning by decision wouldn't be enough to prove his superiority: "If the fight goes the distance it is a win for him. But I don't think that is going to happen. He is going around saying that it will be over in four rounds, and he might be right. But it will be because I say so, and not him."

Mayweather has been insistent on being aggressive and moving forward on McGregor, which is a strategy that could backfire.

Due to Mayweather's boxing experience, though, he should be savvy enough to balance being the aggressor and not allowing McGregor to hurt him with any power punches.

Mayweather's biggest enemy to combat is likely overconfidence. Although McGregor can't compare to him in terms of what he has accomplished as a boxer, the Irishman is still a powerful puncher capable of inflicting pain.

As long as Mayweather fights a smart bout, it is difficult to envision a scenario other than him scoring a dominant victory.

McGregor's Keys to Victory

Underdogs in boxing are often said to have a puncher's chance since a single strike can end a fight, and that is representative of McGregor entering Saturday's contest.

Mayweather hasn't fought for two years and is 11 years McGregor's senior, but he has been too good for too long to get outboxed by a fighter who could be considered a novice by comparison.

McGregor hasn't admitted that publicly, but, much like Mayweather, he has made it his stated goal to win by knockout.

Per the Associated Press (h/t Fox Sports), McGregor believes he will end the fight early and hand Mayweather his first professional loss: "He'll be unconscious inside two rounds, really one round, only for the 10-second count I will give him maybe surviving into the second."

History suggests Mayweather will be nearly impossible to catch flush and knock out, but it is the most realistic option for McGregor when it comes to pulling off what would be a massive upset.

He likely doesn't have the technique and acumen needed to truly box with Mayweather, which is why he needs to do everything possible to turn it into a brawl.

McGregor would benefit from being unorthodox and throwing things at Mayweather that he has never seen despite getting ready to compete in his 50th professional fight.

If there is no real rhyme or reason to what McGregor does in the ring, then he will at least give himself a chance to confuse Mayweather and throw him off his game.

Prediction

Although Mayweather is the heavy favorite, there is a feeling of unpredictability surrounding the fight due to McGregor's lack of experience and Mayweather's penchant for letting the bout come to him.

Saturday's contest is far different from anything Mayweather has ever been involved in, and there is more pride on the line than usual since he is essentially fighting for the entire sport of boxing to prove that an outsider can't step in and immediately succeed at the highest level.

McGregor has little to lose as the clear underdog, which gives him carte blanche to be aggressive and do everything possible to make Mayweather feel uncomfortable.

Mayweather is likely too quick and technically sound to incur much damage, though, and his experience alone will put him in solid position to catch McGregor napping and end the fight early.

Prediction: Mayweather wins by fifth-round knockout.