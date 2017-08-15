Best Fatal 4-Way Matches in WWE History Ahead of SummerSlam 2017 Main Event

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

When Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe all smash into each other at WWE SummerSlam 2017, everyone is going to have to tear up their lists of greatest Fatal 4-Way matches in company history.

The Miz, Edge, Vader and others who have delivered some of the most thrilling Fatal 4-Way bouts to date will have to move aside to make room for the four men set to battle at Sunday's pay-per-view for the Universal Championship. The all-hoss showdown is poised to be among the best of its kind.

Many of the best Fatal 4-Way matches have leaned on the same elements: exciting near-falls, a convergence of rivalries, in-match alliances, big spots and furiously-paced action. Bret Hart's hard-fought win in 1997 and The Miz' electric title defense in 2016 are among those clashes to turn these components into something special.

Read on for a ranking of the very best of these gimmick bouts. No Fatal 4-Way tag team matches were considered, only traditional four-warrior matchups.