    Maria Sharapova Given Wild-Card Invitation to 2017 US Open

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    STANFORD, CA - JULY 31: Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates a win in her match against Jennifer Brady of the United States during day 1 of the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium on July 31, 2017 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Maria Sharapova has been given an invitation to play in the 2017 U.S. Open as a wild card.

    According to the ESPN.com's Matt Wilansky, the U.S. Tennis Association allowed her entry into the tournament on Tuesday along with seven other female players.

    It will be Sharapova's first appearance at a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open, where she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.  

    The 2006 U.S. Open champion returned from the ensuing ban in April, but was denied wild-card entry to the French Open, while injury prevented her from attempting to qualify for Wimbledon.

    WTA Insider shared the USTA's statement, in which they announced the entries:

    Per The Times' Stuart Fraser, the USTA elaborated on the decision to extend the wild-card invitation to Sharapova as they have with other former winners:

    Tennis legend Billie Jean King welcomed the news:

     Sharapova must now ensure she is fit enough to take advantage of the entry to the Grand Slam, which begins on Aug. 28.

    According to the Guardian, the 30-year-old suffered an arm injury earlier in August and had to pull out of the Rogers Cup and the Cincinnati Open as a result.

