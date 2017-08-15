    Su'a Cravens Reportedly to Undergo Knee Surgery, Expected Back for Week 1

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31: Defensive back Su'a Cravens #36 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    Washington safety Su'a Cravens is undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but he is expected to be ready for Week 1.

    NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the procedure was a meniscus trim (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

    Head coach Jay Gruden had confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Cravens' knee injury didn't include any structural damage.  

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Lions' Golladay the Biggest Rookie Sleeper?

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Cut Former Starting RB Mathews

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Washington Redskins logo
      Washington Redskins

      Redskins Will Have to Rely More on Junior Galette

      CSN Mid-Atlantic
      via CSN Mid-Atlantic
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Predicting NFL Award Winners

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report