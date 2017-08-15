Su'a Cravens Reportedly to Undergo Knee Surgery, Expected Back for Week 1

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Washington safety Su'a Cravens is undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but he is expected to be ready for Week 1.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the procedure was a meniscus trim (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

Head coach Jay Gruden had confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Cravens' knee injury didn't include any structural damage.

