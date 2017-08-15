Sasha Banks Earns WWE SummerSlam Title Shot: Will The Boss Dethrone Alexa Bliss?

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks wasn't even supposed to be at WWE SummerSlam and now she's one Bank Statement on Alexa Bliss away from becoming Raw women's champion again.

A shoulder injury derailed Bayley's title hopes and the WWE's SummerSlam plans. The red brand named a new challenger for Bliss for Sunday's pay-per-view by of a pair of Triple Threat bouts where the winners faced off in a No 1. Contender's match. That last part of the equation unfolded on Monday's Raw as Banks collided with Nia Jax.

The Boss outlasted the powerhouse and now has a date with Bliss set for SummerSlam.

Will Banks go from replacement opponent to champion? Will Bliss' reign end to give way to Banks' surging momentum. The numbers say yes.

In its short history, the Raw Women's Championship has not stayed around one warrior's waist for long. In fact, Bliss' current reign of over 100 days is closing in on Charlotte Flair's record mark of 114.

There were seven different Raw women's title reigns last year. There have only been two title changes so far in 2017. A dethroning is due.

And according to OddsShark.com, Bliss and Banks are both at -120 odds (bet $120 to win $100) to win.

Brock Lesnar is the clear favorite in his title match. Bliss vs. Banks, meanwhile, is a toss-up from a betting odds perspective.

This is no out-of-nowhere rise for The Boss, either. Banks is 8-1-1 in her last 10 TV and PPV bouts, per CageMatch.net. It's easy to imagine the WWE building on that momentum and seeking out another big SummerSlam moment.

It would be a poetic victory for Banks as she entered last year's SummerSlam as champion only to leave empty-handed.