Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo will go head-to-head to become the undisputed world light-welterweight champion on Saturday when they put their belts on the line in a thrilling unification fight.

Crawford will bring his WBO and WBC titles, while Indongo holds the IBF and WBA belts. All four will go to the winner, so there's plenty at stake for both fighters.

Read on for a preview of the contest, which follows the schedule and viewing details you need to catch the action.

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST

TV: ESPN (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: WatchESPN (USA), Sky Go (UK)

The pair will clash at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, handing the American the advantage as he competes in his home state.

Indongo has a history of beating fighters on their home turf, though, having won his IBF title from Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow and his WBA title from Ricky Burns in Glasgow, via knockout and unanimous decision, respectively.

Sports reporter Lance Pugmire has been impressed with the Namibian:

The 34-year-old certainly isn't fazed at the prospect of facing Crawford and what could well be a partisan crowd.

Per Samuel Rosenberg of WBA Boxing, he said: "It was no different than when I went to Moscow or Scotland and was the underdog there."

He also brings a 22-0 unbeaten record with him to Nebraska, but in Crawford, he faces the most difficult contest of his career.

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has as many knockouts as Indongo has wins, and he comes into the bout with a 34-0 record and a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world—he is ranked only behind Canelo Alvarez and Andre Ward by BoxRec.

Bud's superlative skills in the ring and his impeccable record make him the favourite here, and he can further cement his status with a unification win, but Indongo certainly has a chance of doing something special.

At the least, it should be a high-quality contest between the pair.