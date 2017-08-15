Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Reunion Will Invigorate WWE Raw Tag Team Division

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose touching fists in the center of the ring in a sign of unity on Monday's WWE Raw didn't just signal a partial reformation of The Shield—it cleared the way for the brand's tag team division to catch fire.

The former brothers-in-arms finally joined forces again even while Ambrose's wounds from Rollins back-stabbing him and Roman Reigns in 2014 have yet to heal. After weeks of teasing a reunion, Ambrose and Rollins fought off Cesaro and Sheamus on Monday night. Afterward, they pressed their fists together to cement the patched-up alliance.

This comes just in time for SummerSlam, just in time to save a tag team division in need of both depth and star power.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle immediately pounced on the opportunity. He booked Rollins and Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw tag titles for Sunday's marquee pay-per-view.

That's welcome news.

Tag team wrestling hasn't been the same on the red brand of late. The Golden Truth imploded after Enzo Amore and Big Cass split up. The Revival is out of commission thanks to Scott Dawson's ruptured biceps tendon.

Rollins and Ambrose aren't just any replacement team to plug up those holes, either. They are a duo with great chemistry, ample history and an intriguing narrative to toy with. Miami Herald columnist Scott Fishman is among those who have called the Rollins-Ambrose saga WWE's best current storyline:

Their story is ripe with tension.

The Kingslayer and The Lunatic Fringe don't fully trust each other. They don't really like each other as seen by their brawl with each other before their fight with Cesaro and Sheamus on Monday. But they have little choice but to unite against a common enemy.

The possibility of the two men turning on each other will make their stay in the tag division a must-watch one.

Plus, these are two former WWE champions moving over from the main event picture to bolster the tag team scene. That's a huge bonus for an area of Raw that has often been hit and miss.