Fantasy Football 2017: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat Sheet

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Fantasy football draft season is upon us in earnest, with all the preparation that involves.

There's no doubt you've checked player rankings by position (like these, courtesy of Yahoo Sports) and checked out the average draft positions of players you have your eye on to make sure you're not overdrafting them.

Whether you're a fantasy football novice or veteran, don't underestimate the value of simulating mock drafts on your fantasy platform to get a better idea how your draft might go.

While there's no accounting for your fellow fantasy owners going rogue, all in all, fantasy is somewhat predictable; you know that someone isn't going to reach for Kirk Cousins in Round 1. (And if he or she does...well, your league just got a little easier to win.)

Let's take a look at the mobile cheat sheet for the top players at each position heading into 2017 and then simulate a mock draft. The cheat sheet and rankings assume a 12-team PPR fantasy league.

Mobile Cheat Sheet

Quarterback

Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Right Arrow Icon

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB

2. Tom Brady, NE

3. Drew Brees, NO

4. Matt Ryan, ATL

5. Andrew Luck, IND

6. Russell Wilson, SEA

7. Cam Newton, CAR

8. Kirk Cousins, WAS

9. Dak Prescott, DAL

10. Derek Carr, OAK

11. Jameis Winston, TB

12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Running Back

Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Right Arrow Icon

1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT

2. David Johnson, ARI

3. LeSean McCoy, BUF

4. Devonta Freeman, ATL

5. Melvin Gordon, LAC

6. Jordan Howard, CHI

7. DeMarco Murray, TEN

8. Jay Ajayi, MIA

9. Lamar Miller, HOU

10. Leonard Fournette, JAC

11. Todd Gurley, LAR

12. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

13. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

14. Isaiah Crowell, CLE

15. Bilal Powell, NYJ

16. Carlos Hyde, SF

17. Danny Woodhead, BAL

18. Mark Ingram, NO

19. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

20. Joe Mixon, CIN

21. Ty Montgomery, GB

22. Frank Gore, IND

23. Theo Riddick, DET

24. Spencer Ware, KC

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown, PIT

2. Julio Jones, ATL

3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

4. Mike Evans, TB

5. A.J. Green, CIN

6. Jordy Nelson, GB

7. T.Y. Hilton, IND

8. Michael Thomas, NO

9. Dez Bryant, DAL

10. Amari Cooper, OAK

11. Alshon Jeffery, PHI

12. Demaryius Thomas, DEN

13. Doug Baldwin, SEA

14. DeAndre Hopkins, WAS

15. Brandin Cooks, NE

16. Keenan Allen, LAC

17. Sammy Watkins, LAR

18. Jarvis Landry, MIA

19. Terrelle Pryor, WAS

20. Julian Edelman, NE

21. Golden Tate, DET

22. Michael Crabtree, OAK

23. Allen Robinson, JAC

24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN

Tight End

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE

2. Jordan Reed, WAS

3. Travis Kelce, KC

4. Greg Olsen, CAR

5. Delanie Walker, TEN

6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN

7. Tyler Eifert, CIN

8. Jimmy Graham, SEA

9. Zach Ertz, PHI

10. Martellus Bennett, GB

11. Hunter Henry, LAC

12. Eric Ebron, DET

D/ST

1. Broncos

2. Seahawks

3. Chiefs

4. Texans

5. Vikings

6. Cardinals

7. Patriots

8. Panthers

9. Bengals

10. Jaguars

11. Eagles

12. Giants

Mock Draft

Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Right Arrow Icon

QB: Dak Prescott (Round 8)

RB: David Johnson (Round 1)



RB: C.J. Anderson (Round 5)

WR: Amari Cooper (Round 2)

WR: Brandin Cooks (Round 3)

WR: Keenan Allen (Round 4)

TE: Kyle Rudolph (Round 7)

K: Adam Vinatieri (Round 11)

D/ST: Minnesota (Round 10)

Bench: Ameer Abdullah (Round 6), Pierre Garcon (Round 9), Carson Palmer (Round 12), Coby Fleener (Round 13), Will Fuller V (Round 14), Pittsburgh (Round 15)

In this Yahoo Sports mock snake draft, I owned the first pick in all odd-numbered rounds and the last pick in all even-numbered rounds.

It was a good way to strategize the difficult position of owning the No. 1 overall pick. Though I was able to grab the top-ranked overall player in David Johnson, I wasn't thrilled that, 24 spots later, my No. 1 receiver was Amari Cooper, who is working through an injury.

But with my back-to-back picks, I shored up my receiving corps quick by grabbing Brandin Cooks, who should have an explosive year in New England.

Mock drafts help you see what other people value, and even though those values may not be reflective of the actual fantasy owners in your league, it's eye-opening. For instance, in my mock draft, someone grabbed Tom Brady at No. 34 overall, which generally goes against all accepted wisdom.

For the most part, however, the other fantasy managers typically followed the recommended Yahoo rankings. My strategy was to fill my wide receiver and running back spots first and grab a great flex option in Ameer Abdullah.

Then, I addressed tight end, jumping ahead of the recommended rankings by a few spots to grab Kyle Rudolph. The system might have regarded that as a reach, but I had already added some bench strength in Abdullah and wanted a difference-maker at tight end.

Finally, in Round 8, I grabbed my quarterback, exactly where I had wanted to. Then I worked on filling out my bench a little more before I addressed my remaining starting spots: defense/special teams and kicker.

Admittedly, I stepped away for a little too long for my final pick and the computer autodrafted a second defense for me.

This isn't necessarily a strategy I'd advocate in place of another skill player on the bench (injuries are real, y'all), but it's not the worst idea so that you can stream whichever unit has the better matchup from week to week.

Player rankings via Yahoo Sports. Average draft position courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.