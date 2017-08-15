Allen Iverson on Possibly Coaching Kobe Bryant in BIG3: 'That Would Be Love'

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

It's official: Allen Iverson would be thrilled to coach Kobe Bryant in the BIG3.

As seen in this video courtesy of TMZ Sports, AI said, "That would be love," in reference to Kobe potentially joining 3's Company:

Iverson is player, coach and captain of the team, which also includes Mike Sweetney, Al Thornton and Ruben Patterson, among others.

BIG3 founder Ice Cube said in a recent interview with KTLA in Los Angeles (h/t TMZ Sports) that he is hopeful Bryant will play in the league eventually:

"I hope so, one day. I hope his competitive juices get the itch in him and he wants to, you know, come in the league and score 50 and win the game," he said. "We hope he'll play one day. But if not, you know we still got some great players. Still competitive guys that want to play."

Bryant, 38, retired from the NBA following the 2015-16 season, and he went out with a bang by scoring 60 points in his final game.

Kobe and Iverson were on-court rivals, but the idea of them joining forces in BIG3 could be huge for the league in terms of garnering more mainstream interest.

Iverson has played sparingly this season, though, and Bryant has yet to make any public comment about possible interest in playing.