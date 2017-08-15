    Allen Iverson on Possibly Coaching Kobe Bryant in BIG3: 'That Would Be Love'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Allen Iverson #1 of the Detroit Pistons get set for play on November 14, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Pistons won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    It's official: Allen Iverson would be thrilled to coach Kobe Bryant in the BIG3. 

    As seen in this video courtesy of TMZ Sports, AI said, "That would be love," in reference to Kobe potentially joining 3's Company:

    Iverson is player, coach and captain of the team, which also includes Mike Sweetney, Al Thornton and Ruben Patterson, among others.

    BIG3 founder Ice Cube said in a recent interview with KTLA in Los Angeles (h/t TMZ Sports) that he is hopeful Bryant will play in the league eventually:

    "I hope so, one day. I hope his competitive juices get the itch in him and he wants to, you know, come in the league and score 50 and win the game," he said. "We hope he'll play one day. But if not, you know we still got some great players. Still competitive guys that want to play."

    Bryant, 38, retired from the NBA following the 2015-16 season, and he went out with a bang by scoring 60 points in his final game.

    Kobe and Iverson were on-court rivals, but the idea of them joining forces in BIG3 could be huge for the league in terms of garnering more mainstream interest.

    Iverson has played sparingly this season, though, and Bryant has yet to make any public comment about possible interest in playing.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LeBron's Future Impacts Kyrie Trade Scenarios

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2017 NBA Re-Draft 2nd Round: Best Duos

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Releases Official Regular-Season Schedule

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Record Predictions and Playoff Odds for Every Team

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report