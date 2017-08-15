Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Bucks Interested, Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Untouchable'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski noted the Cavs are looking for young stars in return for Irving, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered untouchable.

Since there is concern LeBron James could leave in free agency next offseason, Wojnarowski reported Cleveland wants young, star-caliber players in a possible Irving trade.

Irving is a game-changer with four All-Star nods and a championship to his credit, but the Greek Freak has arguably already surpassed him in terms of talent and production, even at 22.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game en route to being named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Milwaukee does have other young trade options for Cleveland, however.

Forward Jabari Parker (22) has struggled to remain healthy during his brief career, but he has flashed high upside when he's been on the court. Reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (24) and raw big man Thon Maker (20) are other possible building blocks for Cleveland to consider.

If the Bucks can secure Irving without surrendering Antetokounmpo, they would suddenly be a major threat in the wide-open Eastern Conference.