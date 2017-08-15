Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Celtics Haven't Made Offer, Cavs Like Jayson Tatum

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Despite having plenty to offer, the Boston Celtics reportedly have yet to make a proposal for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, the Cavs are primarily interested in rookie forward Jayson Tatum should Boston make a push to acquire Irving.

Few teams in the NBA have a larger accumulation of assets than the Celtics. In addition to the depth already on their roster, the C's have acquired a number of quality draft picks thanks to general manager Danny Ainge's wheeling and dealing.

Wojnarowski pointed out that Boston can offer established players such as All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Jae Crowder, or projects such as Tatum, Jaylen Brown and draft picks.

NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Tristan Thompson Beautiful Assist to Kevin Love Tristan Thompson No Look Assist to LeBron LeBron Dunks on the Warriors Right Arrow Icon

Boston has a strong core in place after adding free-agent Gordon Hayward to the likes of Thomas, Crowder, Tatum and Al Horford, but Irving could be the piece it needs to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie is a four-time All-Star who is coming off a career year after averaging a personal-best 25.2 points per game during the regular season. Irving then elevated that to 25.9 points per contest in the playoffs.

He helped lead the Cavs to a championship in 2016, and he was a key factor in the Cavs eliminating the Celtics in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum has yet to prove himself at the NBA level, but the 2017 No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft out of Duke showed off impressive offensive skills during summer-league play.

In terms of potential building blocks for a Cavs team without Irving, and possibly without LeBron James if he leaves in free agency next offseason, Tatum may be Cleveland's best option should Boston be willing to part with him.