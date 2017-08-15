WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to SummerSlam 2017 rolled through Boston Monday night as the WWE presented the final Raw before this Sunday's Biggest Party of the Summer.

A show that featured two matches originally scheduled for the pay-per-view netted different results for the men involved.

For Akira Tozawa, his victory over Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship was the culmination of a steady build and journey to gold for the Japanese competitor. While some will argue his victory should have been saved for SummerSlam, booking it for Raw allowed for a genuine surprise and, more importantly, kept the feud from descending into repetition and boredom.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt were not so lucky.

The enigmatic and mysterious rivals should have had the fans in the palms of their hands heading into the event, their first one-on-one match scheduled for the summertime spectacular. Unfortunately, the misguided decision was made to book their bout for Raw, a choice that will undeniably hurt the anticipation for their bout in Brooklyn.

Sasha Banks scored an enormous win Monday, and Elias' character maturation continued to engross the audience.