Zinedine Zidane Says He's 'Pissed Off' About Cristiano Ronaldo's 5-Game Ban

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted he is "pissed off" at the decision to ban Cristiano Ronaldo for five games.

Ronaldo was given his marching orders for two yellow cards against Barcelona on Sunday before shoving the referee as he departed the field. Nevertheless, Zidane suggested the extra punishment was harsh and has encouraged those dishing out the sanctions to reconsider.

"I am annoyed," the Los Blancos boss said, per Gonzalo Castro of AS. "Well, pissed off really. I'm not going to get involved with the referees, but when you look at everything that happened and you think that we're going to be missing Cristiano for five games, there's something going on there. I'm angry about that."

Zidane said that when the disciplinary committee meets on Wednesday they should review the five-game ban. "I just hope that they look at it thoroughly," he continued. "After that we'll see what we're going to do."

As journalist Lucas Navarrete noted, the outburst from Zidane was out of character with his usual persona:

The ban for Ronaldo means he will miss the second leg of the Super Cup on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, as well as the first four games of the La Liga season:

It was an eventful evening for the Portuguese, as he was introduced into the game as a substitute and put Real Madrid 2-1 ahead before being sent off. Madrid went on to win 3-1.

He whipped off his shirt in celebration of his goal and was booked, before a perceived dive meant he was dismissed.

Zidane will now have to restructure his team in the opening weeks of the season and find a way of winning matches without Ronaldo. With the likes of Karim Benzema, Isco, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio at his disposal, Los Blancos will surely be able to cope without their No. 7.