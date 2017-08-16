Chicago Bears Preseason Week 2 Matchup Preview

0 of 6

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

At a glance, the Chicago Bears seem on an upswing heading into their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

To paint in broad strokes, Chicago lost its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, yet it got big performances from a rookie class headlined by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, didn't suffer any major injuries and had re-made positions such as wide receiver flex newfound depth.

Saturday's 10 p.m. ET showdown in Arizona gives the Chicago defense another major stress test against one of the league's best running backs. For the quarterbacks, a hostile environment and defensive stalwarts like Patrick Peterson will look to exploit the budding unit.

Granted, starters won't play overly long on Saturday night. But it's another important milestone for a team looking for improvement across the board—and after the quarterback play a week ago, most fans likely won't mind staying up late to catch the action.

Given the circumstances, let's break down the key points to know heading into Saturday.