2017 Ohio State Betting Preview: Buckeyes Odds and Betting Trends for Season

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff again last year but came up with a dud of a performance against Clemson in a national semifinal. This season, with as much returning talent as it's had in a long time, Ohio State once again rates among the betting favorites to return to the CFP, and possibly win it all.

2016 Ohio State record: 11-2 straight up, 6-7 against the spread

2017 regular-season wins over/under : 10.5 wins

2017 odds to win Big Ten : -120 (wager $120 to win $100)

2017 odds to win National Championship : +600 (wager $100 to win $600)

Ohio State 2016 in review

Ohio State opened 6-0 last year, with big wins at Oklahoma and at Wisconsin. But then came that fateful night in Happy Valley, when a blocked field goal returned for a Penn State touchdown helped turn a 21-7 Buckeyes lead into a 24-21 defeat, which eventually cost Ohio State a shot at the Big Ten title.

However, they weren't dead. Five wins in a row to close the regular season, including a fifth straight victory over Michigan, earned them an invitation to the CFP. Unfortunately, once there the Buckeyes stunk up the joint in a 31-0 Fiesta Bowl loss to eventual national champion Clemson. Still, that's now five seasons in a row with at least 11 wins for Ohio State under head coach Urban Meyer.

Ohio State 2017 in preview

After returning just six starters for last season the Buckeyes return 15 for this season, which is a lot for a program that usually loses good players early to the pros. Eight starters are back on offense, including quarterback J.T. Barrett (62 percent completions, 24/7 TD/INT ratio last year), running back Mike Weber (1,096 yards rushing as a freshman last year) and four along the offensive line. Meanwhile, seven starters are back on defense, including six on what should be a super front seven.

Ohio State averaged 459 yards and 39 points per game last season, while allowing just 297 yards and 16 points per game. And as impressive as those figures are, the Buckeyes could improve upon both of them this season.

Ohio State 2017 schedule

The Buckeyes open this season and their Big Ten slate with a Thursday night visit to Indiana , then a week later host Oklahoma on the back half of that home-and-home series. From there Ohio State plays at Nebraska, at Iowa and at Michigan, but it gets the rematch with Penn State at the Horseshoe. And the team misses the preseason favorite out of the West Division, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.

The Buckeyes have been favored for every game over the last two seasons except one, and they'll probably be favored for every game this season as well.

Betting Ohio State in 2017

Great expectations are catching up to Ohio State, as evidenced by its 12-14 ATS mark over the last two seasons. But there are spots to bet on the Buckeyes; they're 19-12 ATS under Meyer away from Ohio Stadium, and 23-16 ATS when favored by 20 points or less. Generally, it's not a bad idea betting on good teams on the road, where the college football point spreads are a bit more amenable.