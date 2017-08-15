Madden 18: EA Access Release Date and Highlights from Gameplay Video Trailer

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The NFL regular season is just a matter of weeks away, but for Madden players, competitive football games are just on the horizon.

On August 25, Madden 18 will hit stores and give football fans the most realistic, in-depth gaming experience they've ever had. As the game evolves, so does the Madden cover player.

Madden 18 will release on EA Access on August 17 for users with Xbox One consoles. For PS4 users, the game will be released on August 25.

Even though there is a stigma attached to being a cover athlete, more specifically "the Madden curse," it appears that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is unfazed by being the face of the game.

With each game comes new faces and players to play with, mainly players coming from the collegiate ranks. But what stands out about this year's edition of the game is the authenticity of it, including added animations and movements from players during a play that makes the user feel as if they are controlling every aspect of their team, as seen in the trailer below.

In addition to new player movements and mechanics, there is also enhanced gameplay for the user player, who will be able to take play-calling to a new level with more sophisticated in-game tactics and schemes to gain any little advantage they can over their opponent.

With new tackling and blocking controls, no longer will there be any confusion why elite pass-rushers get stuffed at the line of scrimmage for so often or why elite-level offensive linemen are beaten off the line of scrimmage with regularity.

The new blocking/tackling mechanics will make Madden feel as realistic as ever, even with the addition of new game modes.

Peter Barreras/Associated Press

The three new game modes (Arcade, Simulation, Competitive) will give the user new ways to enjoy the game. Arcade is a more intensified, fast-paced game where it's all about style points and running up the scoreboard. Simulation sticks to the rules of football and is as real as it gets down to each player's attributes and game-changing ability. Simulation will also serve as the default setting for connected franchise mode.

And last but not least, Competitive is, well, as competitive as it gets. A tournament-style gameplay experience will separate the true Madden superstars from the wannabe gamers. In this mode, there are no injuries or limited penalties, and there is no room for crying.

This year's Madden is geared up to be the most realistic NFL video game yet. The only question is, are you ready to play?

Note: Game mode and gameplay information courtesy of EASports.com.