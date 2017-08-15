Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte 'Stand-Off' Reported Amid Latest Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly in a "stand-off" with the club's hierarchy over transfer targets as his only concern is to build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in 2017-18

According to Matt Hughes in the Times, the Blues board have long-term plans to think about so are reluctant to sanction moves for Conte's preferred targets, many of whom are older and will have little resale value.

Hughes revealed 32-year-old Fernando Llorente of Swansea City and Inter Milan duo Antonio Candreva, 30, and Ivan Perisic, 28, are three of Conte's final targets for the remainder of the transfer window, but Chelsea's top brass are concerned they would eventually lose money on the trio due to their ages.



The differing strategies of board and manager comes as little surprise given Conte is unlikely to be in charge at Stamford Bridge in the long term.

The Italian manager—who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge in 2016-17—signed a new contract in July, but it was only for improved terms and not an extension, per Dominic Fifield in the Guardian.

According to Rory Smith of the New York Times on BBC Radio 5 live, there is an understanding 2017-18 could be Conte's final season in charge of Chelsea despite him only taking the job last summer:

If that is the case then conflicts between he and the board over the future of the club are likely to arise.

Llorente—who played under Conte at Juventus—was linked with Chelsea back in January to act as a back-up and potential short-term replacement for Diego Costa, per the Telegraph.

The Blues have signed Alvaro Morata, 24, already this summer, but they could still do with further depth in attack as Costa looks destined to leave the club, per Hughes.

Spaniard Llorente is exactly the kind of short-term fix Chelsea's board are unlikely to be keen to spend money on, as his value will inevitably go down if he moves to the west London club as he is near the end of his career.

After a 3-2 opening-day loss to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, though, it is clear Chelsea need to bolster their squad if they are to launch a legitimate defence of their title and succeed in the Champions League.

It will be intriguing to see who Conte is allowed to buy in the remaining weeks of the transfer window and whether the Italian will be given his requested targets.