Monaco Search for Clarity Knowing Fabinho Exit Would Hurt More Than Mbappe Loss

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

DIJON, France — Throughout what must seem like an interminable transfer window to AS Monaco and their supporters, every single move of Kylian Mbappe has been subject to forensic examination. Those moves were pretty easy to follow on Sunday afternoon in Burgundy, where the 18-year-old was left out of Leonardo Jardim's XI to face relegation favourites Dijon.

Mbappe was benched for Adama Diakhaby, the 21-year-old recently signed from Rennes and making his debut. As the afternoon unfolded, coach Leonardo Jardim even preferred to introduce Gil Dias, who ended up joining Monaco on loan on Tuesday, as the third substitute deep into the second half.

"It was a club decision not to have him start the game," Jardim underlined in his post-match press conference. "When I say the club, I mean—the club. It's everyone at the club that decides."

There is little animosity between coach and player, which was evident in the way they greeted each other at the final whistle, with Monaco having coasted to a 4-1 win.

After Friday's unambiguous headline on L'Equipe's cover (via Press Reader)—"Mbappe wants to play with Neymar"—it was clear that owner Dmitry Rybolovlev and vice-president Vadim Vasilyev were far from pleased and wanted to make an example of their young star, who they have invested a lot of time in persuading to stay for a year more.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Still, while it's plain just why Mbappe has become the focus of the summer's attention—as a teenager who is already capable of deciding games at the top level and who looked like becoming the world's most expensive player until that extraordinary Neymar deal—his role at Monaco can be overstated.

He was a valuable contributor to last season's successes, but he didn't score as many goals as Falcao, and he didn't set up as many as Thomas Lemar or the now-departed Bernardo Silva. This group, whichever XI line up at kick-off, make up a team in the truest sense of the word.

It's something we were reminded of in the first half. Though Radamel Falcao gave Monaco an early lead, unfancied Dijon—who can relate to Monaco's hard luck stories about losing important talent after their big two, Lois Diony and Pierre Lees-Melou, both left in the summer—never looked in the mood to lie down. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side pressed, harried and hassled, and Monaco struggled to settle.

In this spell, their midfield anchor kept them nicely afloat; tackling, blocking, extricating them from ominous-looking situations and getting the ball moving again, all with the minimum of fuss.

Fabinho, since Jardim moved him forward from right-back, has been the fulcrum that has allowed this free-flowing team the freedom to express itself. On Sunday, his strength in the middle of the park enabled his side to keep Dijon at length, before their individual moments of quality at the other end snuffed out any hope of a shock.

Lionel Cironneau/Associated Press

Yet Fabinho's future is not secure either, with Paris keen on him, too, as reported by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson. If PSG are at least partly attempting to follow the Bayern Munich or Juventus recipe of neutering your greatest rivals by taking away their biggest assets, then they have chosen well. With no disrespect to Mbappe's exceptional, world-beating talent, Fabinho would be a much greater loss to Monaco.

His mellow demeanour off the pitch, face-to-face, contrasts sharply with his decisive, no-nonsense personality on it, but behind the bashful grin peeking out from below the familiar Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, he said everything, while ostensibly saying nothing.

"I feel good," the Brazilian told journalists after the game. "The club know what I want. There's nothing more to say."

It's hard to criticise the man from Campinas for wanting to take the next step with his stock so high. He flirted with a chance at the elite level before, playing 14 La Liga minutes for Real Madrid during a loan spell there in 2012-13. Back then, he was a mere mortal of a right-back. Now, Jardim has moulded Fabinho into what his countrymen call a "volante," or steering wheel. In other words, he breaks up the opposition's play and conducts that of his own team. His covering of all bases protects the defence and releases the full-backs. He's essential.

So, while the Mbappe story has made the headlines this summer, Fabinho is symbolic of the real struggle; to keep the rest of the side together, a side in which the talent is rich and deep.

The sense is that the source of much of Rybolovlev and Vasilyev's annoyance is that Mbappe (through no fault of his own, we should add) has allowed them to be distracted from the rest of the side.

Monaco are built to sell, and letting Bernardo and Tiemoue Bakayoko go early (the latter's move to Chelsea would have been completed earlier but for a lingering knee injury) was supposed to give them tranquillity. Yet even they have taken aback by the sheer voracity with which some of Europe's elite have pursued—and continue to pursue—their bright young things. A tipping point was reached with Benjamin Mendy, for example, who was sold for a mind-boggling €40 million-plus profit, as noted here by So Foot (in French).

As for the man at the centre of the maelstrom, he was as unflappable as ever. Mbappe left the dressing room at Stade Gaston-Gerard looking relaxed, with a thumbs-up for the waiting media, if no words. As Monaco's press chief carefully ushered him to the team coach, past over a thousand local fans gathered outside shrieking his name, he might have even briefly wondered what all the fuss was about.

Certainly, Monaco had made short work of their afternoon's task. The weekdays of headlines might be torrid, with the idea of the end of last season—to sell only two top-line players—feeling like a long time ago now. Yet with the season finally under way, the principality side are back to doing what they do best. Entertaining, attacking and scoring. The players may change, but the dynamic of Jardim's side doesn't.

"The new players that have come in have quickly taken on the mentality of the team," confirmed hat-trick hero Falcao, speaking to Bleacher Report after the game, "and of the coach, and they have all got a good feeling of what we need from them. It makes things much easier when they're on the same level as the others. We've trained together a lot, especially on the physical aspects. That's really important here in Monaco, because we fight 100 per cent for everything we've got."

That much was evident in last season's fireworks, with Monaco's phenomenal tally of 107 goals scored in the 38 Ligue 1 games alone scored by 15 different players. There is buy-in throughout the squad, which is evident even in times of apparent flux.

So even if Falcao—who, like Jardim, Djibril Sidibe and Kamil Glik, signed a new deal this summer—is complimentary about his new team-mates, he is also right to call to mind the squad's core qualities. It is clearly where Jardim's focus is. The starters at Dijon were all already contracted to the club last season, with feted newbies like Youri Tielemans and Terence Kongolo on the bench as they get up to speed.

That sense of the familiar is even evident in the manner of the goals that put Dijon to the sword, with Monaco again weighing in hard from set pieces after Glik scored the winner against Toulouse last week from a Joao Moutinho free-kick. Three of their four goals in Burgundy came from corners, and they could have easily scored three or four more from the same source. The focus is clear.

Even Mbappe, in the swirl of his wild ride, showed his feeling for that ethic, tweeting the principality flag on Tuesday afternoon in a conciliatory gesture. Whatever his future, and those of a few of his other team-mates, may hold, Jardim and his players are convinced that they can continue to remain competitive with last season's formula.