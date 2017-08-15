Darren McFadden on Ezekiel Elliott Suspension: 'It's Very Disappointing for Us'

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters after practice Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden called the six-game suspension for teammate Ezekiel Elliott "disappointing."

"It's very disappointing for us," McFadden said in a video posted to the Cowboys' official site (h/t NFL Network's James Palmer). "He's our brother and we want to rally around him. We [are] going to stick behind him. We just wish him the best with it."

The NFL suspended Elliott for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in July 2016.

Last September, prosecutors from the city attorney's office in Columbus, Ohio, declined to pursue charges against Elliott, but the NFL continued its investigation.

The league looked at photographic evidence, electronic communications and interviewed over a dozen witnesses before reaching its decision to suspend Elliott, per the New York Times' Ben Shpigel.

"In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors 'were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016,'" the league wrote in a statement on NFL.com.

The Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Monday that Elliott plans to formally appeal his suspension Tuesday. According to Hill, Elliott will argue Thompson threatened to "ruin his career."