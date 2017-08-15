    Darren McFadden on Ezekiel Elliott Suspension: 'It's Very Disappointing for Us'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 25: Darren McFadden #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball down field during afternoon practice on July 25, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    Speaking to reporters after practice Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden called the six-game suspension for teammate Ezekiel Elliott "disappointing."

    "It's very disappointing for us," McFadden said in a video posted to the Cowboys' official site (h/t NFL Network's James Palmer). "He's our brother and we want to rally around him. We [are] going to stick behind him. We just wish him the best with it."

    The NFL suspended Elliott for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in July 2016.

    Last September, prosecutors from the city attorney's office in Columbus, Ohio, declined to pursue charges against Elliott, but the NFL continued its investigation.

    The league looked at photographic evidence, electronic communications and interviewed over a dozen witnesses before reaching its decision to suspend Elliott, per the New York Times' Ben Shpigel.

    "In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors 'were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016,'" the league wrote in a statement on NFL.com.

    The Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Monday that Elliott plans to formally appeal his suspension Tuesday. According to Hill, Elliott will argue Thompson threatened to "ruin his career."

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Addresses National Anthem at Q&A

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      'Pawn Stars' Declines Offer to Buy O.J.'s White Bronco

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Remove Justin Durant from NFI List

      Ryan Posner
      via FanRag Sports
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Elliott Suspension Gives Dak MVP Opportunity

      Cowboyssportsradio
      via Cowboyssportsradio