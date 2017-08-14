Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and The Demon Will Steal Show at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

When Finn Balor squares off against Bray Wyatt on Sunday at SummerSlam, the two Superstars will steal the show thanks to a little help from The Demon.

SummerSlam is WWE's second-largest event of the year, and Balor breaking out his demon persona in a supernatural tug-of-war will help make the battle against Wyatt become the most talked about segment on the show.

Since the feud between Wyatt and Balor started several weeks ago, it has lacked a well-developed story that would get the WWE Universe fully behind it. All of the elements are there and the characters are a perfect fit for each other, but the angle has never 100 percent clicked.

While Monday's match on Raw initially felt like it should have been saved for SummerSlam, it did manage to further the storyline between Wyatt and Balor more than any promo has thus far. Not only did the pinfall victory give The Eater of Worlds momentum, it also helped strengthen his cult-leader character's credibility.

Many wrestling fans took to social media to mock Wyatt dumping a blood-like fluid on Balor after the bout, but the cheesy visual was perfect for a supernatural gimmick straight out of the 1980s.

With the company's focus on younger demographics, older members of the WWE Universe should appreciate Wyatt and the Creative team going outside the box.

The fake blood may have been cheesy to some, but coupled with the loss beforehand, it sent a clear statement that became obvious; Balor would be bringing out The Demon when the two men squared off again at SummerSlam.

At the 2017 edition of SummerSlam, the crowd in Brooklyn will be anticipating The Demon all day, and the excitement level for the match will be through the roof. With the crowd firmly on Balor's side, Wyatt will be able to tell a story as the maniacal heel, as The Demon takes on the role of the aggressive heel.

The match on Monday was good for television, but the pay-per-view bout should get more time and the face should win.

With the opportunity for both performers to showcase what makes them elite in their own special ways—Balor as the agile athlete and Wyatt as the traditional wrestling hoss—the resulting matchup should be one of the best on the SummerSlam card.

After Balor and The Demon win, though, Wyatt and his own demons will be looking for revenge.

