    Kirk Cousins Says He Wants to Be with Redskins for Entire Career

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    In an interview with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said he plans to remain with the team for the rest of his career.

    The quarterback is set to play the 2017 season under the franchise tag for the second year in a row, as the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract before the July 17 deadline.

    Not only does Cousins not have a contract guaranteed past this season, but there was also a lot of finger-pointing from both sides after the failed negotiations.

    Team president Bruce Allen publicly explained the team's offer of $53 million of guaranteed money, the largest guaranteed total for a quarterback in league history.

    On the other hand, the offer was reportedly only for one more guaranteed season with only $1 million more than the transition tag next year, according to The MMQB's Andrew Brandt and the Washington Post's Mike Jones (via CSB Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough). The move indicates if Cousins produces another solid season while remaining healthy, the organization will lock him up with another tag.

    Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers remain interested in the quarterback's services if he ever becomes available, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

    It's encouraging for the Redskins that he says he wants to remain with the team, but nothing in his past indicates the franchise is going to get a discount for the Pro Bowler.

