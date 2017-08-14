Cesaro, Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Announced for WWE SummerSlam 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Two-thirds of The Shield will reunite at SummerSlam to challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will face tag champs Sheamus and Cesaro on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York, per WWE's official Twitter account:

Over the past few weeks, WWE had been teasing the idea of Rollins and Ambrose burying the hatchet. Rollins famously broke up The Shield in 2014 when he hit Ambrose and Roman Reigns with chairs before joining The Authority:

Ambrose finally let bygones be bygones and shared in The Shield's famous fist bump with Rollins. WWE shared a replay of their reunion:

The pair of Ambrose and Rollins add much-needed star power to the Raw tag team division, which has suffered from a dearth of established teams.

The Shield reunion won't feel complete, though, unless Reigns completes the triad.

Reigns so far has been absent from the interactions between Ambrose and Rollins, but it wouldn't be too difficult to insert him into the storyline.

Although he has been feuding with Braun Strowman, that rivalry may be over for the time being, since it's hard to see where they can go after Reigns rammed an ambulance with Strowman in the back into a semi-truck.

Reigns is challenging for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way match that includes Strowman, Samoa Joe and current champion Brock Lesnar. Few things would send the Barclays Center crowd into a bigger frenzy than SummerSlam closing with Reigns as the universal champion with Ambrose and Rollins standing by his side.