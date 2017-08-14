    Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Steps Down from American Manufacturing Council

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Under Armour CEO & Jordan Spieth at Skirball Center, NYU on November 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
    Brad Barket/Getty Images

    Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank announced Monday his decision to withdraw from the American Manufacturing Council, noting his company "engages in innovation and sports, not politics."

    Plank provided a full statement on the company's Twitter account:

    This move follows the lead of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who left the council early Monday morning as a stand against President Donald Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville riots, per Michael Erman of Reuters.

    ESPN's Darren Rovell provided his thoughts on the move:

    Plank came under fire shortly after Trump's inauguration when he called the president a "real asset for the country," referring to his business background, per Dennis Green of Business Insider. He later clarified his comments in a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun, noting his opposition to the president's travel ban.

    In the meantime, several Under Armour-sponsored athletes spoke in opposition to Plank for his comments, including Stephen Curry, Misty Copeland and The Rock.

    The latest move likely helps him regain support among his customers as well as his company's biggest stars.

