Russell Westbrook, Paul George Reportedly Work Out Together for 1st Time in LA

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder's biggest star and biggest offseason acquisition worked out for the first time Monday as Russell Westbrook and Paul George practiced at a gym on the UCLA campus, ESPN.com's Royce Young reported.

Doug McDermott, Semaj Christon, Jerami Grant and Kyle Singler were also in attendance.

According to Young, it was the second workout personally organized by Westbrook. George was unable to attend the first since he was on vacation in Europe.

Although George had little frame of reference for what to expect with the Thunder, he told Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins he spoke with Kevin Durant to get an idea of his future with the team.

"KD was like, 'That place will blow you away,'" George said. "He told me, 'They can offer what other teams can't in terms of the people and the preparation and the facility, down to the chefs and the meals.' He was pretty high on them. He thought it was a first-class organization in every way."

Westbrook provided basketball fans with must-see television every time he was on the court in 2016-17, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double over a season.

According to NBA.com, the Thunder had a 3.3 net rating per 100 possessions with Westbrook on the court. Their net rating fell to minus-8.9 when he was on the bench.

The Thunder couldn't expect to make a deep playoff run with Westbrook running his one-man show again in 2017-18—a fact evidenced by Oklahoma City's first-round postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

George is the star-level talent the team needed to keep pace with the elite of the Western Conference.

Since the four-time All-Star can opt out of his contract next summer, it's imperative he and Westbrook build a strong rapport right off the bat. Should George struggle to adapt with the Thunder and the team isn't meeting expectations, it's not ridiculous to think Thunder general manager Sam Presti could deal him by the trade deadline so as not to lose him in the offseason for nothing.