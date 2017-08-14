Giancarlo Stanton Homers in 5th Straight Game, Sets Marlins Single-Season Record

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton homered in the first inning of Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants, bringing his season total to 43, which is a franchise record.

The Marlins celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

Gary Sheffield owned the previous mark, when he hit 42 homers in 1996.

Few players in the league possess as much raw power as Stanton. He put his strength on display in last year's Home Run Derby, when he hit 61 combined homers during the event.

The 27-year-old likely would've surpassed Sheffield earlier in his MLB career had injuries not interfered. He finished with 37 homers in 2012, when he appeared in 123 games. He also had 27 home runs in 74 games in 2015.

As well as breaking the Marlins record, Monday's home run was Stanton's fifth in as many games. ESPN Stats and Info put his hot hitting in perspective:

Monday's feat cements Stanton's status as the greatest power hitter in Marlins history. His 251 career homers are more than twice Sheffield's total (122) in his six seasons with the team, while Miguel Cabrera left Miami before he was the hitter who would win the Triple Crown in 2012.