WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman was still unhappy about his client, Brock Lesnar, having to defend the Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam he specifically thinks was devised to get the title off The Beast Incarnate.

He said as much Monday night before being interrupted by Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman followed and Reigns was last.

The Big Dog took the fight to Joe right away but Strowman answered with a powerslam. With Strowman and Lesnar the only two remaining, the crowd rose to its feet, a tease of a heavyweight war before their eyes.

Security hit the ring and preventing the mastadons from doing battle.

The show closed with the Superstars sprinting toward each other, another battle sparked as the show neared its conclusion.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was fine for what it was but one cannot help but think WWE has killed Samoa Joe's momentum since Great Balls of Fire. Once as hot as anyone else on the show, he has been pinned by Reigns and beaten down by Lesnar.

Perhaps it is a red herring. Maybe Joe wins at SummerSlam, completing his major push in dramatic fashion.

On the surface, though, he looks like an also-ran.

The big money is in Lesnar-Strowman showdown. While they were kept away from each other Monday, WWE clearly sees money in the program given the interaction between the two at the close of the show.