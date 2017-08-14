WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14August 14, 2017
Six days from SummerSlam in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves in what would be its final attempt to draw interest and create intrigue ahead of Sunday's broadcast.
The No. 1 contender to Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship would be determined in a match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.
Also on tap was a four-way confrontation between the men who will make up Sunday's Universal Championship match, a Cruiserweight Championship match between Akira Tozawa and Neville, and the latest chapter in the Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins melodrama.
With so many moving pieces and a sense of urgency with the August 20 pay-per-view right around the corner, find out what went down on the final episode of Raw before the summertime spectacular.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Reunite
Dean Ambrose kicked off this week's show, ready to address the recent occurrences with Seth Rollins.
The former Shield teammates argued back-and-forth. They each asked what they were doing, why they were bothering to attempt a reunion.
Each man teased the iconic Shield fist bump but stopped short. Eventually, frustration boiled over and they came to blows, falling through the ropes and to the arena floor in an ugly spot.
This brought out Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro, who attacked them individually. When the babyfaces worked as one, though, they fought back from underneath and sent the champions scurrying. After numerous teases in recent weeks, the Ambrose and Rollins bumped fists to a thunderous ovation.
Grade
A
Analysis
Sometimes, friends need to come to blows to settle their differences and move forward.
That was the case Monday as Rollins and Ambrose settled their issues and worked together to overcome the oppressive attack of Sheamus and Cesaro.
The match Sunday night should be red-hot, thanks to the strength of the storytelling and the long-anticipated reunion of the beloved Rollins and Ambrose.
Suddenly, the tag title match is as intriguing as any on the card.
No. 1 Contender's Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
After winning Triple Threat matches to get here, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax squared off to determine the No. 1 contender to the Women's Championship, held by Alexa Bliss. The champion sat in a tall lifeguard chair and watched from the cat bird seat as the top contenders did battle in front of her.
Jax dominated the action, using her size and strength advantage to wear her smaller opponent down.
Banks escaped a superplex attempt, delivered her signature double knees to the midsection and scored a two-count.
Moments later, The Legit Boss scored the Bank Statement from out of nowhere. Jax made the ropes, forcing a break. She could not prevent Banks from delivered a DDT and reapplying the hold for the submission victory.
The fans erupted for the hometown heroine Banks while a staredown between No. 1 contender and champion ensued.
Result
Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax
Grade
B+
Analysis
Banks and Jax have strong in-ring chemistry. The size difference and styles help make for an intense, fun and compelling contest.
The crowd was hot for Banks and while that is reflective of her hometown status, it is also proof that WWE Creative's missteps with the booking of her character have not dragged her down.
The tension that exists between Banks and Bliss should make for one of the most personal and intense of the SummerSlam card.
R-Truth vs. Elias
Elias was scheduled to square off with R-Truth Monday night but before he did, he ran down the city of Boston and vowed to sing them a song.
Truth's music interrupted and he rapped his way to the ring.
Samson attacked Truth before the bell and left him lying. The Drifter stood tall over him, guitar in-hand, to close out the segment.
Result
No Contest
Grade
C+
Analysis
After scoring a big match over Finn Balor a few weeks ago, it is disappointing to see Elias wasted on what looks to be a lower midcard rivalry with Truth.
His character's heat is off the charts and his renewed aggression has been a nice change. Unfortunately, working with Truth is likely to kill his momentum rather than allow him to build on it.
Big Show's Health in Jeopardy Ahead of SummerSlam
Big Cass entered the TD Garden Monday night to incredible heat. It halted his promo and was encouraging proof of him getting over with audiences in his role of heel.
Cass claimed Big Show only aligned himself with Enzo Amore because The Certified G needed someone to stick around and watch his back, protect him from all the heat he has been getting.
Big Show and Enzo hit the ring but are attacked from out of nowhere by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Cass neutralized his former tag team partner with a boot, then joined Anderson and Gallows in beating down the giant.
Using a belt and the shark cage Enzo will be hoisted above the ring in come Sunday, Cass and his cronies injured the arm and hand of his opponent, negating the advantage Big Show has with his knockout punch.
Big Show was left writhing in pain to close out the segment.
Grade
B+
Analysis
The psychology here was really strong. Cass has repeatedly felt the effects of Big Show's knockout punch. Taking it away from him will work in the big man's favor and help him inch closer to victory Sunday night.
With that said, the most interesting element here was Anderson and Gallows' involvement. They beat Enzo and Show last week and really have no reason to be involved here. Unless the idea is to pair them with Cass going forward, creating a faction that will allow Cass to star in the role of leader.
Either way, this was a much better way to build to Sunday's match than the last few weeks of television have been.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Akira Tozawa's journey to the Cruiserweight Championship paid off Monday night as he squared off with "The King of the Cruiserweights," Neville.
In a hotly contested match, Neville controlled the early portion of the match, wearing Tozawa down with strikes. The No. 1 contender fought back heading into the second commercial break though and appeared to be rolling.
A big superplex left both Superstars in pain, testing their will to win. Titus O'Neil attempted to rally support for his Titus Worldwide client.
Late in the match, Neville attempted the Red Arrow that had earned him so many victories over the course of his title reign but Tozawa rolled out of the way. With the champion stunned, Tozawa launched himself off the ropes with his falling senton and scored both the win and the title.
Result
Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to win the Cruiserweight Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
Tozawa and Neville have had some strong matches and this was no exception.
Their rivalry had become somewhat repetitive, maybe even a little stale, so switching the title here and setting up the rematch for SummerSlam may have been the wiser booking decision than scripting a screwy finish and going from there.
Some will argue there were better options to dethrone Neville, such as Cedric Alexander, but Tozawa is charismatic enough to carry the title for awhile and his gold lends credibility to Titus Worldwide, which is a nice touch.
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Originally scheduled for SummerSlam, the match between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt took place Monday on Raw.
Wyatt overwhelmed Balor early, working him over while spewing some of the rhetoric that has dominated his promos. He controlled the majority of the match but was unable to put Balor away. With every two-count or sign of fight, Wyatt became more and more frustrated.
Balor fought his way back into the match, delivering a flurry of offense, including Sling Blade. He answered some Wyatt mind games with a double stomp that should have set up the Coup de Grace. Instead, Wyatt crotched Balor and delivered Sister Abigail for a clean pinfall victory.
After the match, the lights went out and when they came back on, Balor was seated in the corner while his rival held a bucket of sorts. He poured the contents, a red bloodlike substance, all over Balor. The Irishman rolled around in the liquid to close out the segment.
Result
Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Balor
Grade
C
Analysis
While booking Tozawa vs. Neville for free television made sense, giving this away for free did not.
Balor vs. Wyatt is a fresh match. The writers could have accomplished the exact same thing they did Monday night without giving away the match. It was a mistake that will probably hurt the heat for Sunday's pay-per-view match.
Awakening The Demon inside of Balor with the blood was a nice storyline idea but it still does not make up for the fact that the contest itself was unnecessarily given away to the masses for free.
Mickie James vs. Emma
A backstage confrontation between Mickie James and Emma led to a match Monday night.
The action was somewhat disjointed, sloppy even, and it hurt the flow.
A determined Emma scored several pin attempts late but had her journey to victory cutoff, courtesy of a big Mick Kick that scored James the win.
Result
Mickie James defeated Emma
Grade
C-
Analysis
It is fine for Emma to be presented as a heel looking for an opportunity but with every loss, she loses more and more credibility. Yes, that is the irony of the character. She wants opportunity but really does not deserve it. That is understandable.
What is not is the endgame.
Does she finally win a match, improving her win-loss record to a comically low value? Does she become so frustrated she snaps?
Why is this going on and, more importantly, why was Mickie James vs. Emma not way better than it was here?
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miztourage
The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel would be forced to back up their disrespect of The Hardy Boyz from earlier in the evening in Six-Man Tag Team match, in which they battled Matt and Jeff and partner Jason Jordan.
Moments after Jordan defeated Miz via disqualification, Kurt Angle's son teamed with The Hardy Boyz for a big win.
The heels worked over Matt Hardy for the majority of the bout. A late hot tag to Jeff allowed The Charismatic Enigma to hit the ring and unload on Miz and his cronies. Jordan joined in on the fun as the action broke down. The former collegiate wrestler tossed his opponents around, ending with Dallas.
A Twist of Fate from Matt, Swanton from Jeff and the babyfaces sent the fans home happy.
Result
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
Grade
C+
Analysis
The Miztourage losing to a first-time team of The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan makes the unit look weak. Given how The Miztourage is meant to be the top midcard heel faction, continuously sacrificing their heat to put the babyface over will only hurt.
Jordan looked good but this felt too much like an excuse to highlight the Hardys, as if someone has not realized they should be focusing on the younger, more explosive Superstar.
The Four-Way Altercation
Paul Heyman was still unhappy about his client, Brock Lesnar, having to defend the Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam he specifically thinks was devised to get the title off The Beast Incarnate.
He said as much Monday night before being interrupted by Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman followed and Reigns was last.
The Big Dog took the fight to Joe right away but Strowman answered with a powerslam. With Strowman and Lesnar the only two remaining, the crowd rose to its feet, a tease of a heavyweight war before their eyes.
Security hit the ring and preventing the mastadons from doing battle.
The show closed with the Superstars sprinting toward each other, another battle sparked as the show neared its conclusion.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was fine for what it was but one cannot help but think WWE has killed Samoa Joe's momentum since Great Balls of Fire. Once as hot as anyone else on the show, he has been pinned by Reigns and beaten down by Lesnar.
Perhaps it is a red herring. Maybe Joe wins at SummerSlam, completing his major push in dramatic fashion.
On the surface, though, he looks like an also-ran.
The big money is in Lesnar-Strowman showdown. While they were kept away from each other Monday, WWE clearly sees money in the program given the interaction between the two at the close of the show.