    Tiger Woods' Toxicology Report Reveals 5 Drugs in His System During DUI Arrest

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    Tiger Woods holds his TaylorMade driver before hitting his tee shot on the fifth hole of the north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego. Tiger Woods has added another equipment endorsement deal by signing with TaylorMade on Wednesday to play everything except the golf ball and the putter. Woods was open to shop around when Nike decided last year to get out of the hard equipment business. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    A toxicology report released Monday showed Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in Tiger Woods' system following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to ESPN.com

    Woods pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Aug. 9 but will plead guilty to reckless driving at a hearing Oct. 25. As part of his guilty plea, Woods will enter a diversion program, attend DUI school and perform 50 hours of community service, among other conditions.

    Woods said "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" had led to his state prior to his arrest, according to CNN's Kristina Sgueglia and Jill Martin.

    Golf Channel obtained notes from officer Christopher Fandry, who questioned Woods at the scene of the arrest. Woods admitted to taking Xanax and told officers at the drug-testing facility he had been prescribed "Soloxex," "Torix," Vioxx and Vicodin.

    According to the arrest report, officers found Woods' 2015 Mercedes-Benz on the side of the road with its brake lights on and the right turn signal flashing. Woods' speech was slurred, and he told officers he was unaware of where he was, per Martin and CNN colleague Rosa Flores.

    The Mercedes had two flat tires, the bumper sustained damage and the passenger side tail light was out.

