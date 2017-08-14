    Ken Griffey Jr.'s Son Trey Reportedly Signs Miami Dolphins Contract

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts' Trey Griffey makes a catch during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins reportedly signed receiver Trey Griffey Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Griffey, the son of baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., was waived by the Indianapolis Colts and cleared waivers in July. He was on the injured reserve list prior to the transaction and reached a settlement with the team.

    He was signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

    Griffey spent his college career at Arizona, totaling 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons. He finished with 382 yards and two scores during his senior year, earning him an honorable mention spot on the All-Pac-12 team.

    Although he was also selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 MLB draft, the pick was more of a nice gesture for his father considering Trey hasn't played competitive baseball since before high school.

    The Dolphins have several established players in the receiving corps between Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills, but there are still spots up for grabs at the end of the depth chart. With seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford dealing with a knee injury, Griffey has a chance to earn a roster spot for the 2017 season.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      'Simms & Lefkoe' Podcast Live: Elliott Suspension

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Stayed on Sidelines for Elliott's Big Ban

      Mary Pilon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chargers Hope WR Williams Returns in October

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Fresh Power Rankings: Pats Undisputed No. 1

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report