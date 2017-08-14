    Ric Flair out of Surgery, Resting After Medically Induced Coma

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 3: Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair speaks during the Michigan Signing of the Stars event at Hill Auditorium on February 3, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is out of surgery Monday after being put in a medically induced coma, TMZ Sports reported. 

    Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Flair was in an intensive care unit for a heart-related issue.

    Melinda Morris Zanoni, who represents Flair through Legacy Talent, tweeted Monday morning the 16-time world champion needed "prayers and positive energy":

    A number of current and former WWE stars have sent their well-wishes to Flair on social media:

    Flair last wrestled in September 2011, losing to Sting on a taping for TNA Impact, according to the Internet Wrestling Database. He returned to WWE in 2012 and became a fixture alongside his daughter Charlotte during her first run as the Divas champion beginning in September 2015.

    In his most recent appearance on WWE programming, though, Flair congratulated Sasha Banks for her victory over Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship on the Nov. 28, 2016, edition of Raw.

    Prior to this weekend, Flair had never experienced a major medical issue. He spoke about his health during an episode of his podcast in 2015.

    "They tested me for four hours," Flair said of undergoing a physical for WWE (h/t Wrestlezone's Josh Isenberg). "The doctors said, 'There's something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said, 'Yeah, it's called an hour Broadway (time-limit draw) every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle."

