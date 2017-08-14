Eric Reid Says Charlottesville Violence Won't Influence Plan to Stand for Anthem

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid had already decided to no longer kneel during the national anthem as he did last season. Even with the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va. causing plenty of racially charged discussions, he still intends to stand.

"It doesn't change my plans," Reid said Monday, per Eric Branch of SFGate. "It's important to discuss the issues that we have in our country. I think it’s becoming more and more apparent. Maybe people didn’t see what the black community saw when me and Colin were doing our protests, and other players were doing (their) protests, last year. I think it’s more apparent now after this past weekend."

The safety was the first one to join teammate Colin Kaepernick on the sidelines when the quarterback controversially took a knee during the national anthem. He was later joined by linebacker Eli Harold.

Kaepernick, who still remains an unsigned free agent, said in March he would no longer continue the protest and would stand for the national anthem.

Reid then followed suit in April, explaining that his protest accomplished what it set out to do.

"When we started doing that, our goal was to open up the floor to conversation. I believe we’ve achieved that goal," he said, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. "So now we just want to move forward and just partner with people that’s trying to make a change."

Protests have continued into the 2017 preseason with Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett each sitting down during the national anthem in their respective preseason games this past weekend. However, it appears Reid will not be joining them regardless of events that have occurred across the nation.