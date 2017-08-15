2017 NFL Predictions: Young Players on Track to Break out as Big Fantasy Stars

Elsa/Getty Images

Since your fantasy football draft is most likely coming within the next three weeks, you are clearly on the look out for new stars who can make your roster stronger than it was a year ago.

Obviously, we don't need to tell you about Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones and Jordy Nelson. These are well-established superstars who have been productive for years and will maintain their level again this season, barring injuries.

In this piece, we will make the case for several young players who have a chance to improve quite a bit this year and become valuable fantasy performers on a consistent basis.

Running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans got his feet wet last year in his rookie season. He was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, and he should be ready to assert himself in 2017.

While the Titans have a strong back in DeMarco Murray, this should be the year that Henry gets to make an impact on the game plan. The 23-year-old is a legitimate power back at 6'3" and 247 pounds, and after rushing for 490 yards and five touchdowns a year ago, he could double both totals this season.

In addition to Henry's strength and aggressiveness, the Titans have a powerful offensive line that does an excellent job of run blocking. If he can get off to a positive start, he should be one of the most productive interior runners in the league.

Tennessee running backs coach Sylvester Croom was impressed with the progress Henry made in the offseason.

"He looks great, is moving well and seems to be in very good shape for this time of the year," Croom said, per Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline. "It's obvious he's been doing a whole lot of work in the time he's been away."

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a spectacular rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was as an all-purpose performer. He demonstrated his talent as a punt returner and kickoff returner, and he also contributed as a runner and receiver.

Look for Hill to establish himself as a receiver this year, and head coach Andy Reid should give him a huge opportunity to do so.

The 23-year-old is listed as a first-team wide receiver this year, and after catching 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns last year, he appears to be in a position to put explosive numbers on the board.

Hill is a small wideout at 5'10" and 185 pounds, but he more than makes up for that issue with speed and a sensational ability to break open for quarterback Alex Smith.

Cornerback Marcus Peters said Hill has a lot more going for him than speed. "People think he's just fast," he said, per Peter King of Sports Illustrated. "But he's a really technically sound receiver."

The Cleveland Browns are coming off yet another miserable season, but there is some hope that the team will show improvement in 2017.

One of the reasons for hope is the play at wide receiver, where Corey Coleman and former Ram Kenny Britt are expected to be the starters.

Coleman played in 10 games as a rookie in 2016, and he was limited by a broken hand and the poor quarterback situation in Cleveland. He caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and he had one excellent game in Week 2 when he had five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens.

Coleman was the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft, and he has explosive leaping ability to go along with his better than 4.4 speed.

"Have some big goals for the season and am excited for this season, too," Coleman said, per Mark Schwab of Cleveland19.com. "We look really good. We have been working really hard. I am just ready for everybody to see the work we have been doing."

The New England Patriots offense should offer Tom Brady a top-of-the-line crew of receivers that should allow the team to light up the scoreboard nearly every week.

The big names are new acquisition Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman, along with tight end Rob Gronkowski. The other wideouts are Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell.

We expect Mitchell to have a breakout season in his second year. He caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, and he also had six receptions for 70 yards in last year's Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady started to look Mitchell's way more as the season progressed, and the 5'11", 200-pound Mitchell has shown he knows how to get open and make key plays in the biggest game. That should lead the way to an impressive season in 2017.

Other breakout fantasy players:

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles: Look for dramatic improvement in last year's 16-14 TD-interception ratio.

RB Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders: Averaged 5.9 yards per carry a year ago and has game-breaking ability.

WR Eli Rogers, Pittsburgh Steelers: Tabbed as a starter in Pittsburgh's explosive offense.

WR Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins: Departures in D.C. give Doctson a huge opportunity.

WR Braxton Miller, Houston Texans: Major step up for former Ohio State star in 2017.

TE Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: Eight TDs last year to go with excellent skills.

PK Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints: After fine rookie season, Lutz establishes himself as one of the league's best.