Kings Minority Owner Shaquille O'Neal Mistakenly Says Otto Porter Is with Team

Shaquille O'Neal is a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings, but he apparently isn't aware of who is on the roster.

Speaking on the Wizards Tipoff podcast on CSN Mid-Atlantic, the NBA analyst discussed Otto Porter going from Washington to the Kings:

"They lost an important piece, Otto Porter. He's now playing for my team in Sacramento," O'Neal said.

Of course, Porter is still with the Wizards after the organization matched an offer sheet for the restricted free agent this offseason.

Interestingly, the Kings weren't even the closest team to landing Porter.

According to Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Sacramento did offer the 24-year-old a max contract at the start of free agency. However, he instead signed an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets worth $106 million over four years.

In any case, the Wizards seemed ready to match any deal offered to their starting small forward after his breakout 2016-17 season. He finished the year averaging a career-high 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range.

The Kings ended up signing George Hill and Zach Randolph as their big-name additions in free agency.

There is still plenty of time before the 2017-18 season begins, but it's clear Shaq needs to brush up on the roster moves across the league.