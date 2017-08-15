Gilas Pilipinas vs. Korea: Time, Live Stream for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

Miguel Angel Morenatti/Associated Press

There was no stopping the Philippines in the preliminary round of the FIBA Asia Cup, and now Gilas Pilipinas is on to the quarterfinals against Korea.

The two teams will meet at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at approximately 6 a.m. ET (1 p.m. Beirut time), and it can be live-streamed at livebasketball.tv.

The Philippines rolled to a 3-0 record in Group B, while Korea had a 2-1 record in Group C. The Koreans moved on to the quarterfinals after defeating Japan 81-68 in a qualifying game Monday.

The Philippines has the kind of balanced scoring and defensive intensity that is going to make the team tough to beat in the FIBA Asia Cup throughout the rest of the tournament. Terrence Romeo is the team's leading scorer with an average of 17.7 points per game.

The nice thing for head coach Chot Reyes is that he does not have to depend on Romeo for scoring all the key points. Christian Standhardinger is contributing 15.5 ppg, and Matthew Wright is scoring 15.0 points per night.

Standhardinger is leading the Philippines with 6.5 rebounds per night, and Gabe Norwood is averaging 5.7 boards per game. Jayson Castro William is handing out 5.0 assists per game, while Romeo is delivering 3.7 assists per game.

DESIREE MARTIN/Getty Images

The Koreans are led by Sekeun Oh, who leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Teammate Sunhyung Kim is averaging 12.8 ppg, and he is the only other Korean averaging in double figures. Oh leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game, while Chan-Hee Park is delivering 6.3 assists per night.

This game should be quite competitive since the teams are even in most statistical categories. The Philippines is averaging 86.7 points per game, while the Koreans are averaging 84.8 points per night. The Filipinos also have slight advantages in rebounding and free throws. The Koreans have a notable 59.9-46.0 edge in shooting percentage and also have an edge in assists.

The only area where the Philippines has a big edge is three-point shooting; they are connecting 42 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, while the Koreans are connecting at a rate of 36 percent.

The winner of that game will move on to the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday.