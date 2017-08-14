Jim Calhoun 'Intrigued' by Returning to Coaching Amid St. Joseph's Report

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

Former UConn men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun said he's "intrigued" by a potential return to coaching.

"I've got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball which I'm intrigued by," Calhoun said, per Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. "It's coaching."

Amore further reported Calhoun's job offer is from the University of Saint Joseph, which is starting a Division III program in 2018.

"We will let coach's comments stand on their own," said school president Rhona Free in a statement. "While we certainly can't think of a better person to inaugurate the University of St. Joseph's first-ever men's basketball team, right now we have nothing to announce."

Calhoun, 75, spent four decades on a college basketball sideline at Northeastern and Connecticut. He retired in 2012 with an 877–382 record, which included three national championships at UConn. His 877 wins are the fifth most in NCAA Division I history.

Given the relatively minor stature of St. Joseph, odds are Calhoun would join the program for a short time to give it an initial boost before handing it off to a more long-term solution on the sidelines. Its West Hartford, Connecticut, location makes it a convenient fit as well because Calhoun would not have to uproot his life.