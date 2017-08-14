    Delvin Breaux Reportedly Had X-Ray on Leg Injury Amid Trade Rumors

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) goes through drills during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux was initially diagnosed with a contusion on his leg, but X-rays taken Monday reportedly indicate a more serious injury, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

    The latest news comes on the heels of trade discussions about the third-year player.

    According to Nick Underhill of the Advocate, the Saints have started shopping Breaux due to concerns about his injury problems. Some teams are reportedly already interested in adding the cornerback.

    While the former undrafted free agent has started 21 of the 22 games he has played over the past two years, he was limited to six games last season while dealing with a broken fibula as well as a shoulder strain.

    As Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune noted, Breaux has only competed in six of the team's 15 practices during training camp, which included two days where he was limited in team drills. Head coach Sean Payton alluded to Breaux's health issues Monday.

    "I think it's important to be out here, but I wouldn't want to get into specifics as to each one of these guys," Payton said, per Underhill. "But availability obviously is probably as important as everything else."

    If he indeed has a serious injury that could keep him out an extended period of time, the Saints would be unable to trade him due to league rules.

    New Orleans will likely turn to Ken Crawley, P.J. Williams and rookie Marshon Lattimore in the secondary with Breaux unavailable.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      'Simms & Lefkoe' Podcast Live: Elliott Suspension

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Report: Delvin Breaux Had X-Ray on Left Leg Monday

      NOLA.com
      via NOLA.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Stayed on Sidelines for Elliott's Big Ban

      Mary Pilon
      via Bleacher Report
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Payton Offers 'Non-Denial' Denial of Breaux Trade Talk

      Darin Gantt
      via ProFootballTalk