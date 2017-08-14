Charles Oakley Says He Doesn't Want Lamar Odom on His BIG3 Team Killer 3s

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Former NBA player and current BIG3 participant Charles Oakley told TMZ Sports he wouldn't want Lamar Odom on his Killer 3s team amid reports that Odom is interested in joining the league.

"I don't like him like that," Oakley said.

"In life, sometimes you only get but one chance," he added. "He's had three or four chances. I mean, he can play. Talented guy. I'm just saying, I don't want him on my team."

As for the possibility of Odom eventually joining the BIG3, league co-founder Ice Cube doesn't appear to be against the idea.

"I love Lamar, I'd love to see him play again," he told TMZ Sports. "Dude's just gotta get in shape. If they think they're just gonna walk off the street onto the BIG3 court, they're sadly mistaken. If guys get in shape, we'd love to see them play."

Odom, 37, spent 14 seasons in the NBA, including seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction both in his career and after he left the NBA, seemingly the "three or four chances" Oakley was referencing.

As for Oakley, 53, it wouldn't appear the longtime New York Knick has lost the chippiness or outspoken brashness that defined his career. Over the weekend, he made his on-court debut for the Killer 3s and things got a bit heated, per comedian Sean Keane:

"We're gonna get everybody's best shot, emotionally and physically," James White's teammate on the Trilogy squad, Kenyon Martin, said after the game, per Jamie Cooper of Uproxx. "Everybody gonna wanna come out, they wanna beat us. And Oak, it's Oak being his first game out there, full of energy; they were looking for a spark."