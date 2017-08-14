Former Alabama HC Gene Stallings Suffers 2nd Stroke Since May

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke Monday, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

He was scheduled to make an appearance with The Legendary Coaches radio show, but the program noted Stallings suffered the stroke at Dallas Fort-Worth airport and was taken to a hospital. He is reportedly "in good spirits."

It is the second minor stroke for him in the past four months. He was hospitalized in May after feeling ill during a banquet, but shortly returned to his home in Texas.

His latest stroke was also considered minor with Stallings already stable and communicating, according to fellow coach Pat Dye's assistant Lynn Huggins.

"He's resting comfortably," Huggins said of Stallings, per Mark Heim of AL.com. "He feels bad about putting everyone out. He feels like he let everyone down."

Stallings, who played for Bear Bryant at Texas A&M from 1954-56, began coaching the Aggies from 1965-71. He became head coach of Alabama from 1990-96, accumulating a 70-16-1 record with a national title in 1992.

He posted a 5-1 record in bowl games during his seven years with the Crimson Tide.