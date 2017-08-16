2017 Playoff Odds for Every MLB Team at the Three-Quarter Mark

22 of 22

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Nationals fans held their collective breath when Bryce Harper slipped on a rain-slicked first base in a game against the San Francisco Giants and crumbled to the ground with a knee injury.

The prognosis of a bone bruise should allow the Nats faithful to exhale, though it could be some time before Harper returns to action.

As long as he's ready for the playoffs, Washington will be fine.

With a 14.5-game lead over the Marlins in the NL East, this club is a Dodgers-level lock to make the playoffs.

Whether they'll finally get out of the division series and challenge Los Angeles for NL supremacy depends on the health of Harper and others, including speedy Trea Turner and right-hander Stephen Strasburg.

"Injuries are part of the game," manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "You don’t like it, nobody gives you any excuses for it, they don’t play any less hard against you, but I think in this scenario we all got to think positive that these guys will be back, like I said, like the cavalry, right on time. From watching all the war movies and cowboy movies, I believe in the cavalry."

Odds: 1/99

All statistics and standings current as of Tuesday and courtesy of MLB.com.