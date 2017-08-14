Odell Beckham Jr. Says Giants Need to 'Make Room' for Super Bowl Banner

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has high expectations for the New York Giants heading into the 2017 season.

The Pro Bowl receiver explained his championship goals while focusing on the team's four Super Bowl banners during an interview after Monday's practice.

"See that banner? That's all I care about," Beckham said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "I don't know where they're gonna put the fifth one but they're gonna have to make room, cuz we need it."

The 24-year-old has proved to be one of the top players in the league at his position, reaching at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. Although the Giants didn't see as much team success in his first two years—finishing 6-10 in both 2014 and 2015—they made a big jump to 11-5 last season.

After getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round last playoffs, New York is hoping to make an even deeper run in 2017.

According to Odds Shark, the Giants are tied for eighth in the NFL with 22-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Although the New England Patriots are the current favorite to bring home another championship, Eli Manning has already helped his teams beat Tom Brady and company twice in the Super Bowl.

Beckham now clearly wants to be a part of a third title run for Manning and the fifth for the franchise.

While this is a lofty goal for the upcoming year, the talent is certainly there to make a deep run.